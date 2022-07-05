Innovate to save hip pocket pain: finance guru

"One thing that has been positive, which hasn't been positive for shareholders, is that about two weeks ago... it was announced that Woolworths were going to put a freeze on 300 staples. Their share price has fallen significantly on the back of that. But from a customer's point of view, they're trying to show loyalty and to make sure that they care about the customer. It's interesting that one business has put the Australian people over shareholders which is certainly an unusual decision by the board, but that is a plus."