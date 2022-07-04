Sharni Spencer, Newcastle-raised and trained ballerina with the Australian Ballet, has just received one of the highest industry accolades in the country - the promotion to principal artist of the Australian Ballet.
Announced during the final curtain calls of the Australian Ballet's performance of Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade on June 25 by the company's artistic director David Hallberg, Spencer was described as a "beautiful artist" who "possesses, in equal measure, star quality, humility, grace ... " before presenting the life-changing announcement.
The newly-promoted principal artist was overcome with emotion as she took her curtsey on stage; her years of blood, sweat, and tears finally culminating in the honour of a lifetime.
Hallberg was spot-on in his sentiments. Spencer's innate star quality burns bright, her considered elegance reminiscent of classic leading ladies like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly. In the months following the ballet company's post-pandemic return to stage, this star power has only gained resolve.
"[Covid-19] was an interesting time," Spencer said. "Initially, it was a welcome bit of time out, and time to reflect. As the time went on I matured and discovered more about myself and why I do what I do. In a lot of ways, I found the pandemic really regenerative, and I came back with a newfound sense of passion. I couldn't wait to get back on stage."
But Spencer's journey to the top wasn't always smooth sailing.
Lismore-born and raised between Tamworth and Newcastle, she always loved "dancing around in her backyard," but recalls being an "extremely shy young dancer" when former company artistic director David McCallister OAM offered her first contract with the Australian Ballet company almost 14 years ago.
Now promoted to the highest-ranking position of the company, she serves as inspiration to young dancers from regional areas who dream of being a ballerina.
"I'm still pinching myself, it's still sinking in," she said. "I hope that it is encouraging to other young dancers from rural areas. If I'd told my younger self that one day she'd be promoted to principal artist with the Australian Ballet... I'd have said... no way [laughs]."
Spencer's connection to the next generation of up-and-coming ballerinas is something that runs through much of her artistic motivation.
"It was something really nice about performing Harlequinade - we had so many other young dancers on stage with us who had that carefree, joy of dance. It was inspiring to be reminded of what it's all about through watching them," she said.
Spencer also sees the recent directorial changeover in the company, from McCallister to Hallberg as a rousing source of inspiration.
"David [Hallberg] has a strong vision for the company. He's making some exciting changes and promoting a good work culture," she said.
. A director changeover can allow people to see you in new ways, which is exciting because it opens up new possibilities. It allows you to dream in new ways."
After two years of upheaval, including the floods her birthplace in Lismore, Spencer said she sees ballet as occupying a crucial restorative role for Australians looking for relief.
"I hope we can provide audiences a form of escapism and to find some joy in going to the theatre again," she said.
