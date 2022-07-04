Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle dancer Sharni Spencer promoted to principal artist of the Australian Ballet

By Belle Beasley
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:00am
MAJOR FEAT: Sharni Spencer has just been named principal artist of the Australian Ballet.

Sharni Spencer, Newcastle-raised and trained ballerina with the Australian Ballet, has just received one of the highest industry accolades in the country - the promotion to principal artist of the Australian Ballet.

