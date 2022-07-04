Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NZ international James McGarry joins new-look Newcastle Jets line-up

By Robert Dillon
July 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW COLOURS: New Zealand international defender James McGarry has joined the Newcastle Jets from Wellington Phoenix. Picture: Jets Media (SSF)

THE Newcastle Jets' signing spree has continued with the recruitment of New Zealand international defender James McGarry - the third former Wellington Phoenix player they have enticed to cross the Tasman in the past fortnight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.