Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial: Hoping for the best amid frequent NSW floods and natural disasters won't cut it

By Editorial
July 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoping for the best amid frequent floods and disasters won't cut it

For decades climate change deniers have been peddling a big lie: that the rising incidence of deadly weather was a series of isolated events and the climate was not changing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.