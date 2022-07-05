Hoping for the best amid frequent floods and disasters won't cut it

Some areas around Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast have now experienced two, three, or more once-in-a-century or once-in-150-year floods in little over a year. That's just not normal by any stretch of the imagination. For the tens of thousands of people directly affected this has been devastating. The impacts of carbon dioxide emissions and climate change are making themselves felt even more quickly than many experts had expected. This means while the discussion over emissions reductions targets, and how to achieve them, are as vital as ever, an even more important conversation needs to be had about building mitigation and resilience into the system.

