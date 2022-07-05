For one thing, people are more educated and no longer accept church teaching. Many see as outdated and irrelevant. Who needs a god when you have the omniscience of the internet? We also live in an affluent society. Our material needs are supplied so we don't need to depend on a supernatural being. Then there's modern Biblical scholarship that has shown the stories of the Bible to be non-historical and the product of a pre scientific age. When it comes to the war between science and religion, the former always wins. Darwin put the final nail in the coffin. The revelation of paedophilia by some religious leaders has also deterred many. And yet, we humans long for spiritual security in some form. Some turn to other religions, some to Deism and Pantheism. What the census shows is that the church can no longer satisfy that need. Some rethinking is called for.