Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters July 6 2022: Dog ownership laws in NSW need strengthening

By Letters to the Editor
July 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE GOOD LIFE: Chuckles the French bulldog enjoys the finer things at QT Newcastle.

AFTER reading the dog rescue story, ("Pet crisis biting hard", Newcastle Herald 2/7), I couldn't believe the amount of dogs being disposed of by some irresponsible people who bought a dog through COVID or for other reasons only to just discard them when the novelty of a puppy wears off. I believe pet ownership is far too easy. Any irresponsible person can walk up to a backyard breeder and buy a dog on a whim, not realising all that goes into dog ownership. A dog is for life, but some people think a dog can be just disposed of if it doesn't meet the person's needs anymore.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.