Stockton's Bella Fernandes will compete in the national finals of Top Model Australia in Melbourne on Sunday.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old law student said she's excited and nervous about the contest, especially as it's on a national stage.
"I am looking forward to seeing the Top Model team again, as well as making the most out of the experience," she said.
After recently being named the Australian Supermodel of the Year, and having years of modelling experience, she feels well prepared and mentored for the event.
The finals consist of two judged sections, which are being held at Q Events in Melbourne.
The first is a professional comp card, which usually comprises the best images from a model's portfolio.
"This showcases multiple looks and illustrates to the judging panel that you have natural modelling experience," Bella said.
The second part features two judged runway shows. The first is a cocktail-styled design and the second a high fashion design.
Finalists will demonstrate their runway walk on stage in front of an audience.
"We will be judged on our ability to work as a model in the international market; meaning our ability to be adaptable, photogenic, convey various expressions and our overall charismatic demeanour," Bella said.
Each finalist has to find their own outfits for the show.
"As a part of my high fashion outfit, I have collaborated with Scone dressmaker Narelle Smith to design parts of my high fashion outfit."
Bella leaves for Melbourne on Thursday, with a workshop and rehearsals to be held on Friday, ahead of the finals on Sunday.
Bella Fernandes signed a contract with the Australian Supermodel of the Year organisation, after winning that contest in February.
"My work has significantly increased due to demand, especially in relation to social media brand promotions," she said.
She also signed a deal with World of Jass, a fragrance company.
She is the face of a campaign called "Smells like You".
Advertisement
"This perfume line will be launching this month throughout Indonesia and Australia," she said.
Bella's agency will represent her in New York this month at the International Modelling and Talent Association, with the aim of securing her an International contract with an agency in New York.
As well as modelling, this has been her first year in law school at Macquarie University.
She's studying a Bachelor of Law (Honours), specialising in constitutional and administrative law, while minoring in neuropsychology.
"I am conducting this online due to my commitments with modelling, however I am looking at relocating to Sydney to start on-campus university."
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.