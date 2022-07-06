Newcastle Herald
Letters, July 7 2022: Singleton and NSW floods show we need to see natural disasters coming and be ready

By Letters to the Editor
July 6 2022 - 6:30pm
It's time to see the weather carnage coming and prepare appropriately

I AM once again befuddled and disgusted by the poor management of NSW water during these major weather events. Warnings of such severe rainfall are provided by the Bureau of Meteorology. Results of previous similar situations are easy enough to see. Yet the same mistakes are constantly repeated. I believe some of the actions taken have repeatedly caused further risk to life and property and cause more widespread damage that may have been greatly lessened by more appropriate actions.

