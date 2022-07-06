It's time to see the weather carnage coming and prepare appropriately

NERG appealed twice to the NSW Administrative Tribunal for information relating to costs. This is how the services deed came to light ("Council's race roles pile up", Herald 25/8/18). Inquiries revealed additional expensive road works in last year's services deed variation. I believe the council underestimates ongoing costs by absorbing event services into general works. For example, extensive road work done in the past was described as "routine maintenance and renewal of road infrastructure", even though these parts of the circuit had been resurfaced three times in 18 months. The services deed clearly states that council must provide at least annual maintenance and upgrading of circuit roads.