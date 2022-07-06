It's time to see the weather carnage coming and prepare appropriately

I AM once again befuddled and disgusted by the poor management of NSW water during these major weather events. Warnings of such severe rainfall are provided by the Bureau of Meteorology. Results of previous similar situations are easy enough to see. Yet the same mistakes are constantly repeated. I believe some of the actions taken have repeatedly caused further risk to life and property and cause more widespread damage that may have been greatly lessened by more appropriate actions.
Doesn't it make a great deal more sense to start releasing water at a slow and measured rate before it gets to the point where there is no longer a choice? The last-minute release of large amounts of water adds to the existing flood waters and causes more loss of property and possibly lives.
Is there not a plan in place to undertake pre-emptive actions to avoid adding to an already dangerous situation? This exaggerates the lack of trust and confidence in Water NSW to perform their duties at a level of competency which we have the right to expect from those in a position which affects so many people in so many ways.
PEOPLE are being washed away, yet our newly elected PM has been overseas kissing butt and offering help and aid to other countries while ours goes underwater. The economy is going under as well. Why in blazes wasn't he back to his own country sooner? You know, the one you promised you would resolve past problems supposedly brought on by a previous government.
To all those leftist writers who keep on bleating to give him a chance because he's only been in power a short time, you're right: he's only been in Australia a short time since his election. Mate, you may as well have stayed in Ukraine solving their problems. Maybe we can close the borders and get Kevin Rudd to resolve home atrocities.
IN reply to Lesley Walker, ("Gas bagging is getting warmer", Letters, 1/7), who bagged my letter (Letters 29/6) with a claim of popular scientific support for climate alarm: it isn't true that "99 per cent of climatologists" supported a catastrophic view on climate.
Australian scientists Bob Carter (James Cook Uni), William Kininmonth (National Climate Centre), and Garth Paltridge (CSIRO) among others were well known sceptics. US climate scientists Patrick Michaels, Professor Lindzen, John Christy, Roy Spencer, and Roger Pielke with many others have been vocal critics of climate theory. The Oregon Petition has been signed by 31,000 scientists including 9000 PhDs who rejected the claim of human caused catastrophic climate change.
But I reiterate, science isn't determined by popular vote but by the facts and evidence. For example, there is no evidence to Lesley's claim that "half the heat energy that was leaving the earth is now pointing back towards the planet". If that were true, the heat balance of the Earth, measurable by satellite, should have shifted to show more heat retained within the atmosphere - it hasn't.
I WENT to the funeral of an old friend who died of COVID last month. I was surprised to find that the staff of the funeral parlour were not wearing masks, and encouraged attendees to dispense with their masks.
What the hell? Then again, the funeral parlour was only following government policies. They want to resume business as usual. I think that the funeral parlour will do very well in the coming months.
We can conclude that, despite increasing COVID infections and deaths, the state and federal governments have decided that COVID-19 pandemic is, in line with public sentiment, all over. Why else has the government relaxed social distancing and mask wearing and vaccination requirements? Why else is the government closing down testing and vaccination sites? Why else have a whole raft of health measures in relation to COVID been dropped? Why else has the government suspended payments to employers for COVID absences?
Why is the government treating COVID as just another flu? I thought that we had accepted the advice of our medical scientists that it definitely is not. Meanwhile, the virus is mutating and spreading at a prodigious rate. More bouts of COVID doesn't strengthen, but weakens people's immune systems for the next mutated infection. The latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, are more lethal and are going gangbusters.
With the majority of workers not having sick leave entitlement left after two years of a pandemic, I believe they are inclined not to be tested and to go to work infected with COVID. This means they are spreading the disease far and wide. The same applies to school kids attending school.
In my view, the government policy regarding COVID is all wrong. Australian workers who have had COVID diagnoses confirmed should be subsidised not to attend work. Australia should be doubling down on vaccination research that tweaks vaccines to deal with latest COVID variants. Governments should be campaigning more strongly to have the public get these latest variant jabs into their arms. Mask wearing should be encouraged, not discouraged. Governments should publish more accurate details of COVID infections, debilitations and deaths. Are we getting the full story? Does anyone care anymore?
JEREMY Bath has accused me of spreading false information about the costing of the Supercars event, ("Adelaide shows race's true value", Letters, 1/7), yet he continues to use debunked claims that the foot traffic over the three-day event was "over 150,000" ("Newcastle City Council shows results of $10m civil works on Supercars track", Newcastle Herald 16/11/17).
The Supercars event has always been clouded in secrecy. Newcastle East Residents Group (NERG) has taken out over 30 freedom of information requests (GIPAs) to piece together the credible evidence provided to the Herald. Our information stands up to scrutiny.
NERG appealed twice to the NSW Administrative Tribunal for information relating to costs. This is how the services deed came to light ("Council's race roles pile up", Herald 25/8/18). Inquiries revealed additional expensive road works in last year's services deed variation. I believe the council underestimates ongoing costs by absorbing event services into general works. For example, extensive road work done in the past was described as "routine maintenance and renewal of road infrastructure", even though these parts of the circuit had been resurfaced three times in 18 months. The services deed clearly states that council must provide at least annual maintenance and upgrading of circuit roads.
NERG awaits a tribunal appeal that might help reveal the breakdown of costs between government and council. If NERG wins, council can still appeal. If so, costing arrangements might not be known until after the option has been taken up. In my opinion full public consultation cannot occur until costs are fully revealed.
MICHAEL Carlin's letter, ("Flag's Union Jack a nod to history", Letters, 4/7), would have been better headed "Union Jack a nod-off to history" given that it ignores the 50,000-plus years before the Jack arrived here. The Jack may be falling apart anyway if Scotland gets its apparent wish to exit the UK, so I suggest that replacing it with the Aboriginal flag in an otherwise unchanged design would better reflect the reality of modern Australia. As for people dying for the flag, plenty of First Nations people died for it too.
IF ex-government ministers and parliamentarians take on a government position maybe they shouldn't be entitled to access their superannuation and pensions until they are off the government payroll.
THOUGH the large majority of my years are behind me, so slowing down any is welcome, I don't mind revving them up with the big screen; essential lashings of Baz Luhrmann's fabulous Elvis.
DON Fraser, (Short Takes, 2/7), has conveniently forgotten that it was a NSW LNP minister who gave known carriers of COVID permission to disembark the Ruby Princess and start spreading a horrible disease throughout our nation. You obviously did not want facts to spoil your story. Try telling families who lost loved ones that the situation was well managed.
IT is a fact that renewables are, by a significant margin, undercutting fossil fuels as the world's cheapest form of energy. Many people will no doubt wonder why then are we still using fossil fuels to produce energy? It is certainly a very good question to wonder about.
IN lieu of arguments, Steve Barnett, (Short Takes, 5/7), veers into boorish slights against Adam Bandt and crude urine references. Is that the best he can do? Really?
NEWS Corp received an $887 million tax rebate under the Morrison government, and paid just $8.5 million tax off of $680 million profit and $13 billion revenue. However, it brands teachers requesting a slight payrise are "greedy". Teachers are only asking for non-stagnant wages, nothing that is unsustainable. I'd suggest that News Corp and other corporations paying appropriately 7 per cent tax is a far bigger economic burden.
THE Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society exhibition will be held at Belmont Golf and Bowls Club, 801A Pacific Highway, Marks Point from July 15 to 24. This is an exhibition of original works by local members of the society. For further information ring Karen on 0404 893 855.
