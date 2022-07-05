WHEN Brisbane folk-pop group George released Polyserena in 2002 they became just the 10th Australian act to debut on top of the ARIA charts with their first album.
At the heart of George's success were talented siblings Katie and Tyrone Noonan. The duo's bewitching vocals and delicate melodies were the highlight of Polyserena, particularly on the tracks Breathe In Now, Breaking It Softly and Special Ones.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Polyserena, the Noonan siblings are reuniting to perform the album in full. Joining the duo on tour will be Brandon Mamata (guitar), Steele Chabau (bass) and Katie's 17-year-old son Dexter Hurren (drums).
"This album was the soundtrack of me becoming a woman and trying to find my place in the world," Katie Noonan said.
"It's funny how songs morph with time and they come to mean something different. That young Katie still has a lot to teach me and I look forward to singing her words on this special tour with my big bro and my first-born son."
Katie and Tyrone Noonan kick-off their tour at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on September 16, before playing The Playhouse in Canberra on September 24 and Anita's Theatre in Wollongong on October 7.
