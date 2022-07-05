THE NRL Beanie for Brain Cancer Round has surpassed expectations to raise more than $4 million for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF).
The campaign urged fans to buy a MHF beanie with the aim of raising $3 million for brain cancer research.
But with more than 170,000 beanies sold - as well as "significant" financial contributions from other fundraising initiatives - the campaign has raised more than $4 million and counting.
The 2022 beanies are "on track" to sell out this week, and the "Big Three" trekkers who walked 150 kilometres from NRL headquarters in Sydney to Newcastle ended up raising $177,000 for MHF.
Sportsbet donated $58,000 - or $1000 per try - to the cause after 58 tries were scored in Round 16.
Mark Hughes said it was the inspiring families that had been through the brain cancer journey and lost a loved one that drove their relentless pursuit for answers.
"I'd also like to make mention of my small MHF team and amazing volunteers who work around the clock to bring this round to life," he said. "There's now $4 million dollars going direct to brain cancer research because of every Australian that chose to make a difference this week."
