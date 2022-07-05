Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights winger Edrick Lee backs teammate Dom Young to earn England call-up after 'tremendous' season

MM
By Max McKinney
July 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE RISE: Dom Young. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Edrick Lee stole the show with five tries but he says a World Cup call-up is now surely firming for fellow Knights winger Dom Young.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.