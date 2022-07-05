AS the city's elderly population continues to age like a fine wine, Lake Macquarie City Council has a plan to future-proof a generation.
The council predicts the number of people aged 65 and older is expected to increase by 35 per cent in the next 18 years, while those in the over 85 category will almost double in just 15.
So, it aims to create an inclusive community where older people are respected, engaged and active, the council's community partnerships manager Andrew Bryant said.
"It's wonderful that people are living longer, but we need to make sure the mechanisms are in place to provide enrichment and engagment for people in their later years of life," he said.
"You'd be amazed, there's a lot of social isolation out there still, even people who live in villages may have a little community hall or social programmer but when they're locked down and not getting out and about like they used to - it's an opportunity for us to get in there and provide some information about what's available in the community."
The four-year plan outlines how the council will create a more age-friendly, inclusive environment, work to ensure older people are safe, active and healthy and provide them with resilience as they grow older.
The council will look at its own decision-making processes to make sure their needs are considered.
The strategy includes more outdoor exercise equiment, shaded areas and seating in council reserves as well as developing new intergenerational activities.
During early consultation, elderly people told the council they wanted an increase in shared pathways, more events and for the council to provide information to people who don't have access to a smart phone or computer.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the contribution of seniors needs to be acknowledged.
"They are our experienced workers, our knowledge-holders, our carers, our parents and grandparents and the lifeblood of so many charities and non-profit organisations," she said.
"We need to value the contribution they make and support them in living active, happy and healthy lives."
The plan is open for public comment until July 25.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
