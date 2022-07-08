Newcastle Herald
Letters, July 9 2022: McDonald Jones Stadium concert plan isn't music to all ears

By Letters to the Editor
July 8 2022 - 6:30pm
PLAYING SURFACE: Crowds at the Newcastle earthquake concert held at Turton Road's International Sports Centre on February 19 1990. Picture: John Herrett

SAGE Swinton's front page story on Venues NSW's bid for concerts at McDonald Jones Stadium ('Stadium rock', Herald 2/7), may be music to the ears of some. These events it would seem would also include motorsports. The events, according to the article, would take place in the summer months which would clash with the Newcastle Jets' A-League season.

