CONGRATULATIONS on the article by Helen Gregory regarding Michael Stanwell, ("Farewell to a hero", Herald 25/6). His courage needs to be documented and remembered. The pain and damage to Mr Stanwell and his family by being publicly vilified by a priest later convicted and jailed was heartbreaking to read. The pattern of victimising a whistleblower was repeated when Mr Stanwell was told to attend a different church and the abuse was not addressed. The failure to follow the messages of the Gospel when the damage of abuse was revealed severely damages all of us who love all the good that the church can do.