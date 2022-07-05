Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle reveals Blackbutt Village timed parking proposals as part of $3.7 million Orchardtown Road upgrade

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 5 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:56am
Timed parking options for Blackbutt Village open for public comment

A $3.7 million plan for Orchardtown Road's Blackbutt Village at New Lambton could include timed parking, City of Newcastle has confirmed.

Local News

