Timed parking options for Blackbutt Village open for public comment

A $3.7 million plan for Orchardtown Road's Blackbutt Village at New Lambton could include timed parking, City of Newcastle has confirmed.
The council on Tuesday launched a survey seeking community feedback on the changes.
Advertisement
Traffic and transport manager Ryan Tranter said improving parking management in the area had been flagged as a focal point in discussions with traders and residents in the area.
"When we spoke to the community during the development of this upgrade we heard concerns about pedestrian safety and connectivity, and also the importance of available of short-term parking for people visiting the shops and local services," Mr Tranter said.
"We understand that it is important for the New Lambton community to be able to support small local businesses, and that parking is a key consideration when choosing where to shop."
The online survey offers several timed but free parking options, which the council said were all designed to boost the availability of spaces close to shops to promote turnover and easy access.
Work on the Blackbutt Village upgrade began in March with construction of a new Freyberg Street footpath and more than 30 trees planted.
Overall completion is slated for early 2024. The project was funded in part through a $591,000 state government grant.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.