Mira Foteva, a doctoral candidate of reproductive medicine, believes Newcastle has undergone a cultural, artistic and scientific revolution in recent years.
"It's a terrifically exciting time, especially in the wake of COVID-19. There is greater awareness of our own bodies, our health, our autonomy and the systems that underpin medical and environmental care globally, and specifically in Newcastle," Foteva says. "Real hunger for community and artistic expression are also strongly felt in Newcastle, so at REDD, we wanted to combine these passions for creativity, science, and education."
The REDD Centre (Research, Education, Design and Destigmatisation of Menstruation) was the multidisciplinary collective behind "You CAN ask that", Newcastle's live "period" symposium.
The symposium events were held during the last week of June and was hosted in conjunction with the University of Newcastle's HDR (Higher Degree by Research) Festival.
Four women with different backgrounds founded the REDD Centre: Foteva, Michelle Wellham, BFA, Dr. Kimberley P. Williams, MD and Dr. Yixue Qiao, PhD.
"We aim to reduce menstrual stigma and elevate the standing of women in society, by pooling our team's expertise in healthcare, biochemistry, fine arts, design and sociology," their brochure reads.
Participants in the Period Symposium had plenty to absorb. The two days included panels, lectures, trivia, talks, entertainment and crafts, covering period pain, menstrual tracking apps, period poverty, hormonal birth control and abortion.
The evening of June 30 ranged from silly to serious. Comedian Eddy Rockefeller took the stage doing a variety of comedy bits, including a theatrical song dedicated to her vibrator.
Musicians Piper Rodrigues and Zara Handscomb performed too, and Rodrigues also spoke on the panel about her own painful experience leading to her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.
Fertility researcher Dr. Emmalee Ford presented her work relating to period tracking apps. Audience members voiced concern to Ford about users' privacy with these apps, particularly in light of the US Supreme Court's recent reversal of its Roe V Wade judgement.
"I think that these concerns are warranted, but generally I don't think app data would be seized to persecute people for missing a period," Ford says.
"Many apps are coming out proud to say they will never share data with cops, especially those not owned by American companies.
"However, claiming they won't share missed periods is a marketing tactic, and will contribute to the hundreds of millions of dollars this industry generates per year. These companies hold medical information that are beholden to no regulations. These aspects are more concerning to me."
There should be no stigma associated with such a normal physiological process.- Mira Foteva
Architectural designer Malvika Satelkar spoke on the panel about her menstrual experiences growing up in India.
"In India the first period is celebrated as a mark of stepping into womanhood but after that, not really, it's more like a few unclean days of women, and you cannot participate in anything that's Godly or holy," she says. "Do not step inside Temple for sure!"
In her experience Indian women will often take pills to postpone their period so they can participate in religious traditions, which she feels is wrong. She said there was nothing dirty about the blood in her body.
As an emerging environmental artist and architecture designer, Satelkar wants to help design public spaces that are caring for women and women on their period.
For Foteva, knowledge about menstrual health is essential armour to protect the best interests of women and other people who menstruate.
"There should be no stigma associated with such a normal physiological process, and its influence within different aspects of our lives, including reproductive justice, the environment and the workplace, should not be underestimated," Foteva says
For Qiao the best part of the festival was seeing people from all kinds of backgrounds willingly joining the events to openly discuss menstruation.
"An audience member said to me that she was really shocked by one of our trivia questions that 22 per cent of menstruators currently live in period poverty in Australia. She couldn't imagine that it was such a high ratio. She was motivated by our passion and will definitely extend our voice and passion to more people to decrease period poverty," Qiao says.
Qiao met two mothers who brought their children to the symposium hoping that it would allow them to talk more freely about menstruation than they could do with their parents.
"I know it is just a start, but as more and more people join, I am sure that one day, menstruation will no longer be a stigma and period poverty will no longer exist," Qiao says.
