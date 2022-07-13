Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

REDD Centre symposium promotes discussion of menstruation and women's empowerment

By Alex Morris
Updated July 13 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EDUCATIONAL QUIZ: REDD Centre convenors Mira Foteva and Michelle Wellham address a question. (The correct answer is B.)

Mira Foteva, a doctoral candidate of reproductive medicine, believes Newcastle has undergone a cultural, artistic and scientific revolution in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.