VICTORIAN folk artist Didirri has stepped in as the special guest on Kate Miller-Heidke's long-awaited Child In Reverse tour.
Indigenous folk artist Emily Wurramara was poised to support Miller-Heidke on the tour, which includes a sold-out Newcastle City Hall show on July 23, but withdrew to concentrate on her mental health.
"I am just not feeling 100 per cent which is totally okay. I've been going pretty hard," Wurramara posted on social media. "I am stepping away for the next little bit to work on me and get the help that I need so I can feel better."
Miller-Heidke wished Wurramara well.
"I'm saddened Emily Wurramara can't be with us this time, but as a fellow artist I fully support and respect her taking the time out she needs," she said. "Thankfully the brilliant Didirri has blessed us all by stepping in at the last minute."
