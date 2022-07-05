Newcastle Knights hooker Jayden Brailey will make his long-awaited return from injury against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday.
Brailey has been named to come off the bench at McDonald Jones Stadium as the Knights aim to secure back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.
Advertisement
The club captain, who ruptured an Achilles in pre-season training and hasn't featured all year, is expected to play part of the game.
Chris Randall, who has been Brailey's replacement this season, has been retained and will start in the No.9 jersey.
Bradman Best will also return from injury, making up for the loss of Dane Gagai who is in camp with Queensland ahead of Origin III on Wednesday week.
Best returns following a four-game absence after suffering a dislocated elbow against Brisbane in May.
"It will be awesome to see 'Brailz' out there playing and we've missed Bradman too," Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien said.
"There are plenty of things to be pleased about or to be hopeful for, but we just need to keep one foot in front of the other."
Simi Sasagi drops out of the 17 in the only other change to the side following Friday's 38-12 win over the Gold Coast.
Tex Hoy remains at fullback in place of Kalyn Ponga who is also on Origin duty.
Starting side (vs South Sydney)
1 Tex Hoy
2 Edrick Lee
3 Enari Tuala
4 Bradman Best
5 Dominic Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
Advertisement
8 David Klemmer
9 Chris Randall
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell (C)
12 Mitchell Barnett
13 Kurt Mann
Advertisement
Bench
14 Jayden Brailey
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Leo Thompson
17 Mathew Croker
Extended match squad
Advertisement
18 Simi Sasagi
19 Pasami Saulo
20 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
21 Hymel Hunt
22 Jake Clifford
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.