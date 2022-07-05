Rocky Knob near Fletcher declared Aboriginal place: government

PART of Hexham swamp will be formally recognised as an Aboriginal place, the state government has announced.
Heritage NSW executive director Sam Kidman said Rocky Knob near Fletcher and its surrounds had been acknowledged as a culturally significant area to the Pambalong clan of the Awabakal nation.
"Rocky Knob is known to the local Aboriginal people as a place for burial ceremonies and to pay respect to those who passed into the next life. It also represents the adaptability and resilience of the Aboriginal people of the Hunter region," Mr Kidman said.
The elevated site of about 360 square metres provides views in all directions, including towards the Watagans.
An Environment and Heritage Group confirmation said the site was connected through songlines to other sites including Mount Sugarloaf, Black Hill Ridge and the Doghole cultural site in Stockrington.
Speaking on behalf of the Awabakal Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and the Awabakal Descendants Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, Kerrie Brauer described the site as "a significant spiritual and sacred area".
"The continual protection of Rocky Knob is so vitally important to our people, and the Aboriginal objects collected within close proximity are physical reminders left by our Ancestors which provide us as Descendants of the Awabakal People, an opportunity to make a physical connection through time with our Ancestors," she said.
The Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council's Peter Townsend said it was known for "spiritual, cultural, and aesthetic values".
