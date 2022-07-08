Who will be the 2022 Nationals champion?

While the on track action is the pinnacle, the Nationals are more than just racing events. It is a three-day greyhound industry extravaganza from August 25 to 27, with a symposium held at the National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour, a welcome harbour cruise, the Greyhound Of The Year Gala Dinner at the Hyde Park Doltone House to celebrate the achievements of the greyhounds and participants from the 2021-22 racing season, then the following night, the best greyhounds in the country race for the National titles.