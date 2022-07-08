Who will be the 2022 Nationals champion?

The prestige and honour of being crowned National champion continues to be lucrative for Australian trainers and owners.
Each year Greyhound Clubs Australia stages the National titles around the country on a rotational basis, with championships for both the country's best sprinters and best stayers, and in 2022 the Nationals will be held in Sydney.
Each Australian state, and New Zealand, stage their own championships, with winners gaining the right to represent their region in Sydney at the National finals.
The National titles date back to the mid-1960s, but this will be first since 2019, with the past two editions having to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
For the first time in 2022, not only will Wentworth Park host the sprint and distance championships, but the Richmond Straight track will also play host to the National Straight Track Championship.
While the on track action is the pinnacle, the Nationals are more than just racing events. It is a three-day greyhound industry extravaganza from August 25 to 27, with a symposium held at the National Maritime Museum in Darling Harbour, a welcome harbour cruise, the Greyhound Of The Year Gala Dinner at the Hyde Park Doltone House to celebrate the achievements of the greyhounds and participants from the 2021-22 racing season, then the following night, the best greyhounds in the country race for the National titles.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
