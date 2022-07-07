Newcastle Herald
Sraitjacket and Wester galleries open in Newcastle

Updated July 7 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:30pm
Straitjacket Gallery: Dino Consalvo and Ahn Wells in the new gallery, 222 Denison Street Broadmeadow. Opens on Saturday, July 9. Picture: Simone De Peak

There are several major art shows opening in July in Newcastle, including two new galleries.

