There are several major art shows opening in July in Newcastle, including two new galleries.
Straitjacket Gallery This new gallery opens Saturday, July 9, at 222 Denison Street, Broadmeadow. It is the dream of Dino Consalvo and Ahn Wells, featuring high walls and excellent lighting. The exhibition features Dean Beletich, Kara Wood and Olivia Parsonage. Saturday-Sunday 11am-5pm, Thursday-Friday, 11am-7pm.
Advertisement
Wester Gallery A new gallery, at 16 Wood Street, Newcastle West. The opening show features Liz Pike, Nick Barlow, Ileigh Hellier, Nick Fintan, Kimberley Swan, Mike Knight and Justin Lees. Saturday 10am-2pm. Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.
ASW Margot Broug's show opens her first solo show, Clarity at Play, on Friday, July 8. The artist and poet has spent five years embracing her spirit of play at the artists' hub, The Creator Incubator studio. Friday-Saturday-Sunday, 11am-4pm.
LEDA Gallery Opening night on Saturday, July 9, 6-9pm for "FOLD", featuring 17 artists showcasing their individual creations and expressions. Artists showing include Andreas Proesser, Ben Kenning, Bridie Watts, Brigitte Beyer, Brittany Ferns, Harrison Nuttall, John Barnes, Justin Lees, Kiasmin, Kristy Hussey, Lucy Mim, Marisa Mu, Michael Hannah, Michel Le Goff, Prudence Demarchi, Saltwater Woman and Sam Boyd. Saturday 10am-2pm, Wednesday-Friday, 10am-3pm. Located at #2 and #3 850 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
The Lock-Up Promise The Earth. Works by Sancintya Mohini Simpson, Evelyn Malgil, Leyla Stevens, Brett McMahon, Ryan Andrew Lee, Sara Morawetz, Vicky Browne and Isha Ram Das.
The Owens Collective John Morris, new works, Fleeting, through July 10.
Playstate Curate Jakeob Watson on show through July 31. Wednesday-Sunday from 10am. 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
University Gallery, and Watt Space Gallery The University of Newcastle's two galleries open TRUTH: Then Now Everywhen, on Tuesday, July 12. The show is curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection. The launch is 5.30pm, Tuesday, July 12, at the University Gallery on the Callaghan campus.
Listings: jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.