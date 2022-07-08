Newcastle Herald
Muswellbrook a 'natural fit' to host national Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize

By Jo Bevan
July 8 2022 - 10:30am
FINALIST: Detail from River, Mud and Silver Studded Boots by Simone Darcy.

The winner of a $15,000 national photographic prize will be announced at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre on Saturday, with Newcastle's Simone Darcy included in the finalists.

