The winner of a $15,000 national photographic prize will be announced at Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre on Saturday, with Newcastle's Simone Darcy included in the finalists.
The acquisitive Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize, is a newly established award that was started by the Australian Photographic Society four years ago through a bequest of photographic art leaders Doug and Barbara Mullins of Adelaide. Last year the prize moved to the Hunter Valley.
Advertisement
Muswellbrook gallery director Elissa Emerson says the Mullins fills a void left when the Muswellbrook Photographic Award ended in 2014. That award had run since 1987, until major sponsor Coal & Allied departed the region.
"Muswellbrook seemed like a natural fit - no longer with a prize itself, but a history of collecting contemporary photography," Emerson says.
She says the gallery "was keen to return to collecting photographic works ... and is thrilled to host a prize with such a worthy and engaging identity".
Photographer Roger Skinner, a Muswellbrook local and an organiser of the Mullins prize, was involved at the inception of both prizes.
"It was a goal of my life to have our collection include photography," Skinner says.
He says winning works from previous years, when the prize was held at a private space in Melbourne, have also been given to the Muswellbrook collection, keeping the heritage of the award intact.
Judges, including regional arts leader Alex Wisser (founder of the Cementa festival), chose 30 finalists from a pool of 260 entries.
Simone Darcy is the sole Hunter-based finalist with her work River, Mud & Silver Studded Boots.
Skinner says the works are broad-ranging, with conceptual photography a genre open to all styles and subject matter, defined by the intent to convey a thought rather than expressly depict an object.
All of the photography is presented in printed form, with one work printed on glass and one "three-dimensional work" in the form of a book by established artists Victoria Cooper and Doug Spowart.
While many of the finalist works are figurative, there are also abstract pieces - and there are some that are "quite bizarre", Skinner says.
The exhibition runs until August 27.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.