Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse redress scheme gets $39.7 million grants

By Maeve Bannister
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:35pm
The federal government has set aside an extra $39.7 million for the National Redress Scheme.

Survivors of institutional child sexual abuse will have greater access to boosted support services after the federal government stumped up almost $40 million.

