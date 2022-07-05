Newcastle Herald
Newcastle surfers Sarah Baum, Ryan Callinan advance to second round with heat wins at South Africa's Ballito Pro

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
TUBE: Sarah Baum. Picture: Georgia Matts

Newcastle surfers Sarah Baum and Ryan Callinan have both advanced to the second round following heat wins at Challenger Series event the Ballito Pro in South Africa.

