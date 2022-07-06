Valentine have moved closer to the Northern NSW National Premier League top five following a 2-1 win against Olympic at Speers Point on Tuesday.
Ryan Clarke and Tyrone Mulder scored goals for Valentine in quck succession just prior to half-time after Jared Muller put Olympic ahead in the opening five minutes.
Valentine now have 16 points and sit equal seventh on the men's competition ladder, two shy of sixth-placed Olympic (18). Jaffas and Weston (20) share fifth.
Olympic beat Valentine 2-0 in another midweek catch-up game just six days earlier.
The latest fixture, rescheduled after being washed out on the weekend, was played in wet conditions on the synthetic pitch at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Three NPL matches set for Wednesday night were postponed.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
