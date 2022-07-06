PUB rockers Noiseworks have shocked festival-goers at the Birdsville Big Red Bash by delivering a surprise gig, their first in years.
The reformed line-up featured Jon Stevens (lead vocals), Steve Balbi (bass), and Kevin Nicol (drums), plus Jack Jones joined the band on guitar. It was Noiseworks' first performance since the death of founding guitarist Stuart Fraser, from lung cancer, in 2019.
Advertisement
Stevens also revealed to the crowd of 11,000 that Noiseworks would resume touring later this year and release their first album since 1991. The record was initially scheduled for release in 2019. Noiseworks' first new single is expected next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.