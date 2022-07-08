Could she be a $3 million pearl?

Australia's best greyhound She's A Pearl could not only be the first $2 million prize money winner in the sport, but she could take her earnings beyond $3 million by Christmas.
Such a possibility would have been unthinkable in the past, and of course it's ambitious and all the ducks must line-up, but it's not unrealistic judging by her dominance on track during her last campaign when she won the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg and TAB Million Dollar Chase.
She's A Pearl has not raced since coming on season following her blistering win in the TAB Million Dollar Chase at Wentworth Park on May 7. That victory took her record to 22 wins from 33 starts and total prize money to $1,353,010, just $12,000 shy of the all-time record held by Fanta Bale.
"She's come back as good as ever," said trainer Jodie Lord's husband Andy.
"She'll come back in the new series the Southern Stars. I'm not sure which one she will come through [heats are held at Temora, Wagga and Goulburn with the final at Goulburn], but I want to give her one or two 440m runs at Goulburn and go from there.
"The aim after the Southern Stars will be the Nationals and then the Million Dollar Chase. That's what we're heading towards. I'm not worried about anything else. If I can get through those three I'll be happy.
"She's been very well looked after as far as injuries, and one race I would like to have a shot at would be the Phoenix... a one-off race worth $750,000."
A win in the Southern Stars on July 29 would be worth $50,000, victory in the NSW final of the National Sprint Championship would be worth $10,000, add another $75,000 for the National final, then $1 million for the Chase, and another $750,000 for The Phoenix. It's all possible, and adds up to $1,885,000 for winning four events, and would take her total prize money to over $3.2 million.
"I said to Jodie, 'did you ever think a dog could win $3 million or even $2 million?'," Andy said.
"I was talking to the bloke whose dad [Joe Janiak] owned the horse Takeover Target. They paid $1,200 for him and he won over $6 million. He said back then you didn't think a horse could win that. I said 'did you ever think a dog could win $3 million?' It's actually possible now."
Lord knows that people are always looking to debate champions and some have said she can only win at Wentworth Park, a track that suits her style of racing.
She has won 15 of 19 starts at the track, and while she has also won at Bulli, Temora, and Wagga, she has never been interstate to race.
"It's ok if you've got the dog to go away and stayers are a bit different too, but I think with a dog like her, with what's on offer in NSW, why would we go anywhere else? The mentality of some people is a bit stupid when they say she might be just a Wenty dog."
Being able to attract a drawcard like She's A Pearl is a treat for the new Southern Stars series, the latest significant addition to a bulging feature race calendar in NSW.
"I think the way GRNSW are spreading things out around the state, giving everyone a go, is fantastic. I love our local cup races, but putting a race like this on, it's going to do a lot for the area, and they will come from everywhere for it."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
