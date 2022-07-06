Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

Sacked NSW Ambulance Hunter manager Brian Knowles describes colleagues as a 'bunch of spastics', 'retard crew' and labels openly gay boss 'shirt lifter'

Donna Page
By Donna Page
July 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DENIED: Former Hunter ambulance manager Brian Knowles has lost an appeal in the NSW Industrial Relations Commission against his sacking by NSW Ambulance for breaching the code of conduct and misconduct.

AN unfair dismissal case has blown the lid on the toxic culture inside the Hunter's ambulance service exposing homophobic slurs, inappropriate conduct and discrimination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.