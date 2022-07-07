NOT Good, Not Bad might have a solid back catalogue behind them, but in the eyes of chief songwriter, Tim Hinchey, their debut album Retired To The Ground marks the indie band's rebirth.
Not Good, Not Bad began in 2018 when Hinchey, who'd previously played bass in several bands, opted to record his own material.
He recruited his partner Jorden McKenzie to sing and play bass. After releasing the EPs - EP (2018) and Seasons (2019) - and the singles Your Place and the infectious We Should Just Be Friends (2020), the band have finally settled their line-up.
Not Good, Not Bad features Hinchey (guitar), his sister Teleah Hinchey (synths), McKenzie (vocals/bass), Tom Fleming (drums) and Madeleine Jackman (guitar). Jackman is the newest recent member having previously played bass in disbanded emo outfit Sleepeaser.
"No one in the band has actually played their instrument before in another band," Tim Hinchey says. "It was a way of us learning together.
"We've gone through a few members, but our newest member Maddy fits the philosophy of the band of us all learning together."
The nostalgic dream-pop and shoegaze aesthetic of Not Good, Not Bad draws obvious comparisons with US artist Soccer Mommy, and even Newcastle's own Fritz.
Hinchey said Retired To The Ground will showcase a broader musical template than previously heard from the band. Seven of the eight tracks were recorded in Hinchey's Mayfield bedroom, engineered and produced by Triple Three Records' Matt Taylor (Kingsley James, Johnston City).
The eighth track was recorded by Taylor in his Maitland studio.
"The band has a real DIY approach, so that comes out in the sound of it not being as pristine or as proper as what lots of people do when releasing a project, but it suits us," Hinchey said.
"We like a bit of a raw vibe to it. There's definitely a lot of bands that have influenced me in writing the songs, but on the new record we've jumped a few genres. Where it starts, to where it finishes, is a lot different."
Not Good, Not Bad will release their debut album Retired To The Ground on Friday. Following dates in Woy Woy, Brisbane and Sydney, they'll return home to play the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel on August 13.
