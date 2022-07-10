Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 11, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 10 2022 - 5:30pm
The state doesn't owe mining towns a thing

YOUNG people, especially young women, see that coal town Muswellbrook's days are numbered. They continue to leave town, despite the temporary reprieve of coal as a result of the world's energy crisis ('Time to pay back the shire that fed the state coffers', Opinion, 4/7). I am not sure Muswellbrook Shire, or any other coal mining area, is owed anything by NSW.

