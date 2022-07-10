The state doesn't owe mining towns a thing

I HAVE no doubt that your irate correspondent Michael Hinchey (Short Takes, 5/7) believes his tadpole project was brilliant but more serious research by the award-winning Institute of Public Affairs indicates that 61 per cent of Australians want a pause in the quest for net zero emissions by 2050. Mr Hinchey apparently believes it's ok to cause unnecessary disruption as long as it's for the "right" cause. I believe the few annoying climate zealots that are left, if they are serious, should at least be performing outside the Chinese Embassy or, even better, go to Beijing to confront the president about their near 30 per cent emissions. Good luck with that! Australia cutting its 1 per cent isn't going to change the world's weather.