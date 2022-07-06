Onyx cafe Mayfield stabbing: Alleged attacker Adrian Stratton to face trial

A dishwasher who allegedly brutally attacked a chef at the Onyx Espresso Bar last year - repeatedly striking the woman with a frying pan and a fire extinguisher and leaving a knife embedded in her chest - has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.
New Zealand national Adrian Stratton, now 25, was represented by solicitor Robyn Fraser when he appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from a Sydney jail.
Advertisement
He pleaded not guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and the DPP dropped charges of attempted murder and wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The court had previously heard Mr Stratton had a "potential mental health defence available" and the matter had been delayed while both parties sought psychiatric reports.
Mr Stratton, who was living at Sandgate at the time of his arrest, will next appear in Newcastle District Court on August 4 to get a trial date.
Mr Stratton had been working as a casual dishwasher at the Onyx Espresso Bar for about six weeks when he allegedly attacked a 27-year-old female chef about 2pm on May 12 last year.
According to police, Mr Stratton suddenly struck the woman in the back of the head two or three times with a frying pan while she was washing her hands in the kitchen area of the cafe. He is also accused of repeatedly striking the woman with a fire extinguisher in the courtyard of the cafe while the alleged victim desperately tried to get away.
Mr Stratton then allegedly stabbed the woman with a knife and the woman was seen by witnesses fleeing through the courtyard with the blade still embedded in her chest.
She ran outside and along Maitland Road before collapsing, police said.
Mr Stratton was arrested about a kilometre away in Mayfield West and was allegedly found with blood on his clothes.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.