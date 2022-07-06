Newcastle Herald
The Newcastle and Hunter independent schools getting more than their Schooling Resource Standard from government

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
The Hunter independent schools getting 'overfunding' from government

HUNTER region independent schools received last year more than $3.6 million in state government funding above what the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) determined they needed.

