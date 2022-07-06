The Hunter independent schools getting 'overfunding' from government

HUNTER region independent schools received last year more than $3.6 million in state government funding above what the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) determined they needed.
The SRS is an estimate of how much total public funding a school requires to meet its students' needs.
It is made up of a base amount for each student and up to six needs-based loadings.
Under a new model introduced in 2019, the Commonwealth government funds 80 per cent of an independent school's SRS entitlement and the state government funds 20 per cent.
This is reversed for public schools. Schools funded below the 80 per cent Commonwealth share will transition to this target by 2023, while schools funded above this will transition by 2029.
A NSW Teachers Federation-commissioned paper found 65 per cent of the 367 independent schools captured received state government funding last year above the new 20 per cent benchmark, equal to $96 million.
It said this figure would be higher if including all independent and Catholic systemic schools.
"This overfunding of private schools was delivered at the same time as public schools (the direct responsibility of the NSW government) were underfunded by more than 10 per cent below their required minimum SRS level of funding," the paper said.
"The annual size of the overfunding is reducing at the very slow rate of about five per cent per annum. If this reduction of approximately $5 million per year were to extend into the future, it would take approximately 20 years for the NSW government to end its overfunding of private schools."
In the Hunter 14 schools received state government funding above the 20 per cent benchmark, including D.A.L.E Christian School by $946,967, St Philip's Christian College by $752,876, Bishop Tyrrell Anglican College by $410,491 and Newcastle Grammar School by $375,366.
Association of Independent Schools of NSW chief executive Dr Geoff Newcombe AM said 121 independent schools received less than 20 per cent of the SRS from the state government in 2021.
"[The report] also fails to mention that 240 independent schools - almost half of the sector in NSW - received less than their combined NSW and Australian government SRS funding," he said.
"The claimed 'overspend' is therefore incorrect because it does not include the shortfall of the underfunded schools.
"To use a sporting analogy, the goalposts moved when the government changed the funding model several years ago."
He said 30 per cent of independent schools will lose significant funding each year to 2029 and the transition period ensured they weren't forced to suddenly cut staff and students.
Independent and Catholic schools together educate 34.7 per cent of NSW students.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
