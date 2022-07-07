Prior to 1970 full employment was the goal and we had a Commonwealth Employment Service to get people into work. In fact, if you could not find a job then you were sent to government departments to commence work there. The pension was then also able to sustain a reasonable standard of life as did the unemployment benefits; however since then the purchasing power of both of these government payments has diminished considerably by comparison, and housing affordability has become a real problem. The Reserve Bank is still following that policy of permitting unemployment to rise, and the job agencies require 'activity in looking for a job' or they can decrease unemployment benefits. The qualification for unemployment benefits to stop is way short of a sustainable wage, as just a few hours of work a week will classify you as being employed.