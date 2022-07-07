Newcastle Herald
Letters July 8 2022: Blame lack of vision for quick pain of Reserve Bank's interest rate rises

By Letters to the Editor
July 7 2022 - 6:30pm
ON THE UP: Reserve Bank chair Philip Lowe. The bank lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday, adding $208 a month to the average Newcastle mortgage.

As the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues to increase interest rates ('$208 hit to hip pocket', Newcastle Herald 6/7), Australians are seeing the results of poor economic policy management over a number of decades. Indebted landlords are inclined to pass on the rise in interest rates to their tenants and to the taxpayer.

