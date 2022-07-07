Hunter TAFE student's idea for Chinese community garden grows to life

A CHINESE community garden in Waratah is fostering connection after two years of COVID-19 induced isolation.
TAFE NSW student Jie Tang has spent the pandemic supporting his Chinese neighbours and friends, including collecting groceries for them.
"It was a really confusing time for the older people with Chinese background especially, they were getting mixed messages from the Chinese government about going out and the impacts of COVID and they were also afraid of being blamed for the so-called 'China virus'," Mr Tang said.
He was studying a Certificate IV in Community Services at Glendale and approached Hunter Multicultural Communities at Waratah.
"It all started because I was thinking of ways to get the community outside again, to feel safe and like they were contributing," Mr Tang said.
"I suggested to them that gardening would be a positive and social idea, where they plant herbs and vegetables and share recipes. They had lots of questions, but they loved the idea."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
