IT'S been three years since Dashville left the bush sanctuary of Lower Belford, but that's about to change.
On August 13 Dashville head honcho, Matt Johnston, is taking his band Magpie Diaries up the Pacific Highway to Bungwahl Hall on the shores of Myall Lake.
Dashville's Into The Wild mini-festival will also feature Blue Mountains bluesman CJ Stranger, Sydney Americana singer-songwriter Lady Lyon, mid-north coast blues-rockers Galleri and Zac Crackalaka. Into The Wild's follows the successful return of PigSty In July last Saturday at Dashville.
Dashville is also gearing up for its Americana and alt-country festival, Dashville Skyline, from September 30 to October 2. The line-up features The Black Sorrows, Canada's Frazey Ford and William Crighton.
