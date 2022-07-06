Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Dashville getting back on the road with Into The Wild show at Bungwahl Hall

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD TRIP: Magpie Diaries are heading to Pacific Palms.

IT'S been three years since Dashville left the bush sanctuary of Lower Belford, but that's about to change.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.