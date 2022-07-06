New Lambton baby murder: boy's mother gives evidence during ex-boyfriend Jie Smith's trial

THE mother of a six-month-old boy who died after he suffered multiple serious injuries has denied being responsible for blood found on the baby's jumpsuit and said she left him at a house in New Lambton with accused murderer Jie William Smith.
The prosecution say Mr Smith was alone with the boy between about 2am and 4.30am on February 9, 2019, when he suffered numerous serious injuries, including a fractured skull.
But lawyers for Mr Smith say the boy's mother had repeatedly punched and shook the boy before leaving him with Mr Smith.
They say Mr Smith was holding the boy when he likely suffered a seizure from the earlier assault and slipped out of Mr Smith's arms, hitting his head on the ground.
The boy's mother gave evidence on Wednesday, telling the jury she spent the night of February 8, 2019, with Mr Smith and her two young children as they drove around Newcastle and the Central Coast to source drugs. She said they returned to Newcastle in the early hours of February 9 and she left the two children in the car asleep while she and Mr Smith went inside to have sex.
She said Mr Smith also used some methamphetamine.
The mother said she then left the six-month-old with Mr Smith and drove back to her house with the other boy.
"He got [the boy] out of the car seat, I gave [the boy] a kiss goodnight and he walked inside with [the boy] in his arms," the mother said. "I hopped in the driver's seat, done a u-turn and waved goodbye."
He was taken to hospital but died the next day.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Under cross-examination by defence barrister, Paul Rosser, QC, the woman was asked if she knew there was blood found on the baby's jumpsuit and car seat.
"You knew at all times there was blood on the jumpsuit, even before the police told you," Mr Rosser suggested to the mother. "You had something to do with the blood getting on the jumpsuit, didn't you?"
The woman disagreed and denied making up a story about the stains being chocolate and not blood.
I should have left it in the police hands but I really wanted to know what happened to my son.- The baby boy's mother said when asked why she had contacted Jie Smith after her baby's death and then lied to police about it.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
