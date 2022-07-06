Newcastle Herald
New Lambton baby murder: boy's mother gives evidence during ex-boyfriend Jie Smith's trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
DENIAL: Jie William Smith is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court accused of murdering a six-month-old boy at New Lambton in 2019.

THE mother of a six-month-old boy who died after he suffered multiple serious injuries has denied being responsible for blood found on the baby's jumpsuit and said she left him at a house in New Lambton with accused murderer Jie William Smith.

