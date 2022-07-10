Edward Orpen Moriarty: The civil engineer who left a big legacy on the NSW coast

Another of Moriarty's ingenious ideas also still captures the imagination. North of today's modern Stockton Bridge were once notorious shallows where packet steamers regularly grounded on mud flats. Moriarty's solution was to realign the Hunter River flow to allow the current to straighten, run faster and scour out a single deep channel. He did this by building short underwater guide walls, perhaps a dozen in all. They're still there, being one of the Hunter's best kept secrets.