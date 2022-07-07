It's been a pretty average seven days for fishing as the Hunter endured yet another east coast low this week.
But for those experiencing school holiday cabin fever, there may be an opportunity to scratch the itch today and tomorrow.
"The wind has been relentless and the blessing has been the tides have not been bigger this week," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point said.
"We've had an incredible amount of rain and the seas are very untidy.
"However, Friday is looking comparatively good with 15 knot WSW winds predicted and Saturday looks similar before things spike up again on Sunday."
Once that westerly starts ironing out the swell, Saturday might be all right for a fish and Jason reckons a lot of people will be keen.
"With school holidays on there's no sport, and anyhow, all the fields are washed out," he said.
"If you can get offshore and its safe there is going to be fish on inshore reefs for sure.
"If you can get wider to Texas, there will be snapper and kings."
The west-sou-westerlies will also open up Lake Macquarie for a fish.
"Yes there will be fresh water on the surface but still plenty of salt water underneath," Jason said.
"After the big blow there will be reds in the lake
"The tailor that were around last week - there was a lot - they will be active and they will be working the bait schools, and there will be jew and flathead mixed in with them.
"If it get's too blowy, you just head to the west side of lake and seek protection."
Paul "Ringo" Lennon, from Fish Port Stephens Estuary Charters says there's plenty of fish about in the bay if you're prepared to put a raincoat on.
"Lots of luderick around local rockwalls," he said. "Up here in Port Stephens you've got the Marina, Anchorage, Little Beach jetty, Schoal Bay jetty.
"You're always better off chasing ludering on the tide changes. They rely on green weed and algae floating in the current. When the tide runs it's like a conveyor belt of feed."
Ringo reckons there are good numbers of bream throughout all Hunter estuaries.
"Any protected rock wall inside the estuary will be worth a shot especially on the turn of tide and ideally at night," he said. "The fresh water will push the bream down the end of the bay."
Once the swell comes off Ringo reckons the rock fishing will go off.
"There should be heaps of drummer in the white water right through from Boulder Bay down to Rocky Point," he said.
"It's always a bit of a lucky dip fishing for drummer but the general approach is you berley up with a bit of bread.
"Take a couple of loaves and mix it up in a bucket with water and toss it out.
"That will usually bring the fish on the bite. Then float an unweighted or lightly weighted piece of cunji or prawn into the white water.
"You'll pick up the odd groper, bream, drummer, squire or maybe a leather jacket.
"Soon as you hit the bottom get it back and have another cast, otherwise you'll likely get snagged."
The Fishing Page welcomes aboard Hot Tackle from this week onwards as the new prize sponsor for Fish of the Week.
As many fishos would know, long-time supporter Sandgate Tackle Power is closing down.
Stewart Balcomb, along with his brother Gordon at Charlestown Tackle Power, are both moving on after being stalwarts of the local fishing scene for many years.
It marks the end of an era and everyone wishes them well.
As part of that transition, Herald Fish of the Week winners can now claim their prize - a voucher to the value of $50 - at either Hot Tackle Toronto (85 Cary St, Toronto) or Hot Tackle Morisset (Unit 1/18 Gateway Blvd, Morisset).
The same process applies as was the case with Sandgate Tackle Power - turn up and identify yourself with either a copy of the Herald Fishing Page or show the Herald Fishing Page online, and the Hot Tackle guys will sort you out.
For more info ring either (02) 4959 5276 (Toronto) or (02) 4072 0030 (Morisset).
Hot Tackle, a family-owned fishing tackle business, has been operating in Lake Macquarie since 2016.
Daley Martin and his dedicated team pride themselves on their local fishing knowledge and expertise and their ability to supply anglers with quality gear and advice.
Don't miss Hot Tackle's annual end of financial year sale next weekend at McDonald Jones Stadium where you can stock up at crazy clearance prices.
For more information, check Hot Tackle's social pages on Facebook and Instagram.
