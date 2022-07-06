Hunter Rugby Union: Double catch-up for Wanderers

It was no surprise that Wednesday night's catch-up game was called off, but despite adding to an already disrupted Hunter Rugby Union season Wanderers coach Dan Beckett is trying to take a positive outlook.
The Two Blues were scheduled to host Nelson Bay at No.2 Sportsground, but continued heavy rainfall across the region means they will now have to meet the Gropers at another date down the track.
Wanderers also need to play Saturday's washed-out affair against University at some stage over the closing eight rounds.
Both will likely become midweek encounters.
"We've got two to catch up now, but we're not alone," Beckett said.
"Our guys will be happy to do it [midweek] if it gets us playing. Especially at this time of year, the group would probably prefer a game rather than a couple of night training sessions in the freezing cold."
Lake Macquarie's recent exit from first grade has also created an additional bye. Wanderers are off this weekend.
The fourth-placed Two Blues are now due back against Maitland at home on July 16 having last taken the field on June 26.
"It's hard to maintain any sort of form or consistency, but everyone's in the same boat," Beckett said.
Beckett says with wet weather causing plenty of disruptions, similar to the chaotic campaigns experienced during COVID in 2020 and 2021, title success will simply "come down to who handles it best".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
