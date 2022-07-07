Relocating from New Zealand to Australia, Taufa Kinikini didn't really know what to expect.
It certainly wasn't being coached by a former All Black.
But having landed with Hunter Rugby Union club Hamilton in 2022, that's exactly what Kinikini got courtesy of Hawks mentor Marty Berry.
"I spoke to him [Berry] a couple of times before I made the move, but I didn't really actually get to know him before I made the move," Kinikini said.
"I found out he was an ex-All Black and everything like that, it was pretty cool."
Kinikini and fellow forward Chris Hemi both made the move across the Tasman Sea to Passmore Oval this season.
The 21-year-old grew up in Greymouth, located on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island, and started out playing rugby league.
He only switched codes as a teenager after moving to Rakaia, a town situated around half-an-hour outside Christchurch.
Kinikini's club in the city was High School Old Boys.
Last season he earned promotion to the first XV but game time was limited because of a foot injury.
Lining up with the Canterbury Pasifika representative squad at the end of the year, Kinikini was approached by a player agent.
"That's how I ended up here [in Newcastle]," he said.
"I mainly came over to try something different and see how it goes."
Although admitting to feeling "homesick" at times, Kinikini's family tune into Hamilton's matches via BarTV.
"They don't really miss a game. They're a huge support and it makes it a bit easier for me," he said.
Kinikini remains uncertain if he'll stay for 2023 or beyond, but hasn't ruled out having a crack with the Hunter Wildfires in Shute Shield.
In the meantime, his focus lies with Hamilton and a premiership push.
The Hawks were narrowly beaten by Merewether on Saturday, going down 35-29 in a transferred game at Maitland's Marcellin Park.
This saw Hamilton slip to second on the ladder, one point behind the Greens.
It was only their second loss from eight appearances this campaign. They were defeated 27-22 by Maitland in round five.
Twice the Hawks have won three straight - opening the year against Southern Beaches (57-19), Merewether (17-0), University (31-28) and followed by Wanderers (34-19), Singleton (71-7), Nelson Bay (33-18).
"I think we've only just scratched the surface. We can still be way better even though we're competing," Kinikini, who prefers No.8 but is currently playing lock, said.
Hamilton are set to meet Uni away on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
