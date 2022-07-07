Newcastle Herald
Creativity and I Hope It's Not Raining in London open this week in Newcastle theatres

By Ken Longworth
July 7 2022 - 7:00am
HARD LESSON: Carl Caulfields new play Creativity explores the ways Australian universities have removed training in performing arts.

AFTER initially being postponed due to COVID restrictions, Newcastle productions Creativity and I Hope It's Not Raining in London are finally being presented in the coming week.

