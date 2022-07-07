Creativity and I Hope It's Not Raining in London open this week in Newcastle theatres

AFTER initially being postponed due to COVID restrictions, Newcastle productions Creativity and I Hope It's Not Raining in London are finally being presented in the coming week.
Creativity, which is part of the Civic Theatre's 2022 season, is a hard-hitting satire by Newcastle playwright Carl Caulfield that explores the crisis facing the humanities in our universities and the existential threat facing the arts in general.
It's a timely, funny, provocative and moving celebration of the transformative power of music from Stray Dogs Theatre Company, the team which brought us Caulfield's shows Being Sellers, Dali: Hallucinogenic Toreador, Human Resources and Shakespeare's Fools.
It can be seen at the Civic Playhouse between this Friday and Saturday, July 16.
I Hope It's Not Raining in London is an updated version of a comedy that was written by another Newcastle playwright, actor and director, Nicholas Thoroughgood, for Bearfoot Theatre.
It looks at the interactions between two individual young strangers who are heading to London and find themselves having to share a room with no idea where and why they were put together, with other people occasionally seeing them briefly.
The show was so popular during its initial 2018 Novocastrian season that it toured the following year to Sydney and Melbourne and received rave reviews.
I Hope It's Not Raining in London has eight shows at the Catapult Dance Studio, 880 Hunter Street, in Newcastle West, between Wednesday, July 13, and Sunday, July 17, followed by two performances at Tuggerah's The Launch Pad, at 12/13 Pioneer Avenue, on Sunday, July 31.
Caulfield notes that while the characters in Creativity are fictional, the audience could find them representative of figures they have known or encountered.
The actors also get involved in singing songs in the show, with some of them also members of the accompanying band.
The characters include Dr Richard Fenchurch (played by Mick Byrne), who becomes the temporary head of a music conservatorium after its head has a breakdown, and tries to protect his orchestra.
There's Dr Lucy Golding (Lou Chapman), a feisty woman who fights to get her courses back; professor Graham Gombold (Khalil Khay), one of the people who will decide whether the courses are needed and who sometimes doesn't favour the musicians; Vanessa (Anne Hartsuyker), a music lecturer who is renowned for her live playing; Ron Walters (Jeffrey Cutts), who handles the Indigenous side of things and plays a didgeridoo.
Other characters include Marion Pearce (Claire Conry), a violin-playing student who has a passion for an Italian composer's music; Abigail Freal (Fiona Collins), a student who plays with a band ensemble; Janet Golding (Nola Wallace), the watchful mother of Dr Lucy.
Former NBN newsreader Melinda Smith shares two roles: Sally Swaines, who works on the university's media and marketing, and Cassandra Aiyoko, the personal assistant to the vice-chancellor.
Creativity has 8pm performances on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, and nightly from Tuesday, July 12, to Saturday, July 16, plus 2pm on both Saturdays.
Tickets: Adult $50; subscriber $42; concession/group 6+ $44; youth (15-21) $35. Bookings: 4929 1977.
Nicholas Thoroughgood, the writer of I Hope It's Not Raining in London, notes the play was very personal for him, and now, five years after he wrote it, he's more mature.
"There are no massive changes, but it helped me to improve it," Thoroughgood said.
"I have adapted other plays and I learnt from adapting those scripts."
Thoroughgood also points to the fact that the nature of the play and the characters is appropriate to this COVID era as the two main people are trapped in a room.
He changed the ending, with the new one an improvement to the play.
Thoroughgood has written and adapted other plays, with his 2021 play for Bearfoot Theatre, Here, There and Everywhere, which he also directed, taking a different approach to the relationships of young people who had gone to school together.
I Hope It's Not Raining in London runs for 60 minutes and has four actors alternating in the roles: Carl Gregory and Samuel Jenkins as He/Him, and Anna Lambert and Stephanie Rochet as She/Her.
Their appearances at Catapult Dance Studio are: Wednesday, July 13, 7.30pm: Carl Anna; Thursday, July 14, 7.30pm: Steph Sam; Friday, July 15, 2pm: Steph Anna; Friday, July 15, 8pm: Carl Sam; Saturday, July 16, 2pm: Carl Anna; Saturday, July 16, 8pm: Steph Sam; Sunday, July 17, 2pm: Carl Sam; Sunday, July 17, 7:30pm: Steph Anna. Tuggerah season: Sunday, July 31, 2pm: Steph & Sam; Sunday, July 31, 7.30pm: Carl & Anna.
Get tickets from Trybooking: Adult $30, concession - student/low income $25, group of four $90.
