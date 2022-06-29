Recent events, which have seen households squeezed between soaring petrol prices and ever-increasing interest rates, highlight the need for a serious rethink about the way the Reserve Bank of Australia is led, the composition of its board, and who is accountable when it gets policy wrong.
The reason so many people have been caught off guard is that, by its own admission, the RBA board pursued an unconventional Australian government bond yield target, stuck with it for too long and, despite red flags, allowed its governor, Philip Lowe to continue reassuring punters interest rates were not going to rise until late 2023 at the earliest or in 2024.
Advertisement
As late as last September Dr Lowe was reassuring borrowers and potential borrowers the cheap money would continue well into 2024.
The RBA held off on announcing its first rate rise of 0.25 percentage points until May, just before the federal election.
In its own review of its yield target the RBA has acknowledged its approach could have been improved and that the exit from the policy was "disorderly", and the bank suffered "reputational damage" as a result.
That's because for millions of borrowers, whether for homes, business, industrial development, or investment, the end of cheap money came as a bolt from the blue.
Some of these borrowers made the mistake of believing the governor of the Reserve Bank, the person ultimately responsible for the country's monetary policy, and made life-changing decisions based on his words.
They are entitled to feel they have been misled.
The Chalmers review of the RBA needs to be brought forward to this year.
Serious consideration also needs to be given to broadening the composition of the RBA board, which is heavily weighted towards economists.
The possibility of bringing in a future governor from outside in order to obtain fresh perspectives should also be investigated.
As for Dr Lowe, he must know if the CEO of a public company had presided over blunders of those proportions shareholders would be calling for their resignation.
It could be timely for Dr Lowe to consider whether the quickest way to mend the reputational damage the RBA has inflicted upon itself would be for him to step down from his position.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.