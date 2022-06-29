Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial: Racing interest rates are a real Lowe-point for Reserve Bank

By Editorial
Updated July 6 2022 - 9:49pm, first published June 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe.

Recent events, which have seen households squeezed between soaring petrol prices and ever-increasing interest rates, highlight the need for a serious rethink about the way the Reserve Bank of Australia is led, the composition of its board, and who is accountable when it gets policy wrong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.