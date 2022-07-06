Seven Days in League: Some truly horrible food for thought

JUDGING by Fatty Vautin's commentary on Channel Nine, Manly enforcer Marty Taupau has at some point become Marty Tupp-ah-oo.
I find this all a bit confusing, because for so many years big Marty has traded on the nickname "Kapow".
Anyway, I guess he's just the latest in a long list of players with Pacific Islander heritage whose names we've been mispronouncing throughout their careers.
The first case I can remember was the Mata'utia brothers, who for years were the Matta-you-ties before revealing their surname is actually pronounced Matt-ow-tee-ya. Then Josh and Isaiah Papalii changed from Papp-ar-lee to Papp-a-lee-ee, and big Junior Paulo became Junior Bar-low.
I'd be interested to hear the thoughts of Eels centre Will Penisini, who represented Tonga in the recent Test against New Zealand. Presumably he's quite happy with Penn-e-see-nee.
ROOSTERS coach Trent Robinson defends Victor Radley after his widely reported "lewd act" in the dressing room after Origin II.
"There's not always stuff you can show to the general public that goes on in the dressing room," Robbo declares.
It's a sage observation.
Poor old Victor is in strife for simulating a sex act on teammate Joseph Suaalii, but I haven't heard the powers-that-be taking Jake Trbojevic to task for skolling a beer in one gulp on national TV. He probably earned a bonus for promoting the sponsor's product.
In the Friday night match, the Knights hammer the Titans 38-12 and the highlight is a club-record five tries from winger Edrick Lee, who cleans up Herald photographer Jonathan Carroll scoring the first of them. Jono soldiers on, without any head-injury assessment, reminding us all of how soft footballers have become.
SEVEN Days is always on the lookout for random, quirky material, and it doesn't get much quirkier or more random than this.
British politician Nadine Dorries makes a prized goose of herself at a function to promote the upcoming rugby league World Cup.
"I've always quite liked the idea of rugby league," Dorries tells the assembled media and dignitaries. "My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop goal.
"I'll let you into a secret. I think we were drinking Bloody Marys at the time. It was 11 o'clock in the morning but, wow, what a moment that was."
The 2003 drop goal was of course the famous Jonny Wilkinson snap shot that won England the rugby union World Cup.
Oops, code violation. Dorries cops a serve of humble pie after her gaffe, but apparently she's eaten worse.
According to AAP journalist Glenn Moore, the Tory MP's main claim to fame is being fed "an ostrich anus, a camel's toe and lamb's testicles in the Australian bush during a reality TV show".
I'm assuming that was her anus horribilis.
I CAN'T help wondering, what's the best way to eat an ostrich's anus?
After Googling it up, I stumble on YouTube footage of Minister Dorries and another contestant chowing down on Big Bird's blurter, which has been served up on a hot-cross bun.
I'd have thought the best bet would be barbecued, and smothered in chilli sauce, but each to their own.
Meanwhile, Rugby League Players Association CEO Clint Newtown buys into the Victory Radley debate when he declares: "The dressing room shouldn't be a reality TV episode ... the access our players give broadcasters is unique. I've never seen Cristiano Ronaldo or Tom Brady repeatedly getting in and out of their jocks live on TV."
I doubt Ronaldo would object. He's never been shy about flaunting his rig.
Given that the players' union are now getting involved, inevitably it raises the question of whether we'll soon see cameras in the sheds before women's State of Origin matches. It would seem only fair. I mean, they're asking for equal pay.
JUSTIN Hodges throws down the gauntlet to Paul Gallen after bashing former Maroons teammate Ben Hannant around the ring to win their boxing bout by unanimous points decision.
"I know Gallen is more experienced than me, but I don't give a shit," Hodges says. Gallen replies: "I'll fight him any day of the week ... if they want to throw me some extra coin, I'll fight Hannant on the same night."
I reckon it sounds like a promoter's dream. In fact, they should line up an entire team of ex-Cane Toads for Gal to knock out, one after the other. After Hodges and Hannant, he could have a crack at Nate Myles, Marty Bella, Greg Dowling ... culminating in the King himself, Wally Lewis. I'd pay to watch that.
I NOTE with interest a report that reveals how much former Bunny Sam Burgess is being paid to coach the Orara Valley Axemen in the group 2 comp.
According to the Telegraph, big Sam's contract states that he will be paid: "1 x Garlo's Pie (flavour of choice) and 1 x soft drink (flavour of choice) at the completion of each home game, regardless of result."
Some would say that's a feast fit for a king. It certainly sounds more appetising than an ostrich's anus.
THE NRL raises eyebrows by spending $25 million to buy Brisbane's Gambaro Hotel, situated a drop punt from Suncorp Stadium.
Apparently it will be re-themed as a rugby league hotel, with rooms named after greats like Wally Lewis, Allan Langer and Darren Lockyer. You'd like to think there will also be a Todd Carney Suite, in which what happens on tour stays on tour.
