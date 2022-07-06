Actors stage first play, The Zoo Story

It would be safe to assume that everybody has had at least one bizarre encounter with a stranger who was intent on forming a connection with us that we never wanted or asked for.
In The Zoo Story, the lonely Jerry is looking to relate to absolutely anyone at all. His victim Peter, on the other hand, is very successful and is certainly not looking for any new friends.
One day, they meet on a park bench. Jerry begins to tell a story about a time when he went to the zoo. Peter is not interested, and friction ensues.
Newcastle Maisie Owens and Tom Rodgers are bringing their NIDA-honed craft back to their hometown to mount an independent production of Edward Albee's play, the first he ever wrote, and one that is not often staged.
Both have made names for themselves in the entertainment industry beyond Newcastle.
Owens can be seen in multiple national commercial campaigns and even an upcoming major motion picture.
Rodgers portrayed Dillon Passage in NBC Universal's Joe vs. Carole alongside John Cameron Mitchell.
Both also have extensive experience in the Sydney theatre scene.
The roles are traditionally played by two middle-aged men, but the casting of a younger man and woman aims to put masculinity under the microscope with a new perspective.
Rodgers is familiar with putting fresh spins on classics, having just played Oswald in All's One Theatre's staging of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts in May.
This production will play at The Dungeon in Adamstown, opening on Thursday, July 21.
The production and is sponsored by Hunter Coast Homes and Out of the Square, the latter of which also sponsored Ghosts.
The Zoo Story has performances at The Dungeon in Adamstown on Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, at 7pm, and Saturday, July 23, at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets: $28. Bookings: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/891741.
The Dungeon is an intimate performance space situated beneath Adamstown Uniting Church.
