Man in 40s dead after highway single-vehicle crash at Sandy Hollow

A MAN died overnight in a Hunter Valley crash, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the Golden Highway at Sandy Hollow about 7.10pm after reports a vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Police said on Thursday the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
"He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 40s," NSW Police said in a statement.
Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene.
They have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
