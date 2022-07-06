Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien reveals how he will use returning hooker Jayden Brailey against South Sydney Rabbitohs

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Jayden Brailey at training this week. Picture: Simone de Peak

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has revealed how he intends to use Jayden Brailey in the hooker's first game back from injury on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.