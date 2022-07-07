Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial: Venues NSW pitch for McDonald Jones Stadium concerns sounds good, but Newcastle Knights and Jets fans will be wary

By Editorial
July 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PITCHING IN: Workers lay turf at Turton Road in 2014. Picture: Ryan Osland

KISS may be a sore point for some Hunter music fans, given the band's cancelled Supercars visit never returned. But the pitch to forge McDonald Jones Stadium on Turton Road into a concert venue the likes of which Newcastle has never had before brings it back to the fore.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.