A stylish urban oasis

Situated on a dual access 284.5sqm corner block within a heartbeat of trams and trains at Newcastle Interchange, this gorgeous period brick home offers comfort and convenience.
The home's renovated interiors are wonderfully peaceful and exceptionally private. The courtyard is a haven for entertaining, and extremely rare for the area, there is secure parking for three cars.
With a warm ambience and immaculate presentation, inside and out, this home boasts a classic three-bedroom floorplan with separate lounge and dining spaces, two bathrooms and a contemporary kitchen with gas cooking and integrated appliances.
North facing, the large undercover area with a built-in barbecue, heat lamps and a retractable awning in the tranquil backyard invites you to entertain with space and privacy.
Climate-controlled with new ducted air-conditioning and a working fireplace, this fantastic family home also features a double garage accessed off Union Street as well as a secure carport off Grey Street.
From easy bike rides or leisurely walks to Honeysuckle and the beach to waterside dining, boating on the harbour and an abundance of cafes for coffee and eats, this super-central address capitalises on its vibrant inner-city surrounds.
