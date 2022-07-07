THERE'S something delightfully old-fashioned about the fun Disney on Ice delivers.
The spectacle, which made its Hunter return from an enforced COVID-19 layoff at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, scratches that same itch as a trip to the cinema. Frosty toddlers rugged up, classic stories, and a gift shop that sticks to the age-old tradition of charging in arms and legs. What's not to love?
At this stage it's a Hunter institution with decades in the bank. Generations of the region's residents have made the pilgrimage, from Cinderella to Buzz to Olaf and everything in between. As things get back to normal after COVID's most locked-down days, this might be the most comforting return of all.
That Disney, it's a company worth keeping an eye on. It might be big one day.
Topics has previously mentioned Brittany Watkins, a Hunter skater who's part of Disney on Ice's ensemble. Readers first met her in 2019, when everything was peachy, but it's a fair bet that hitting the ice this year means just a bit more than it did before everything went on hold.
Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will show at Newcastle Entertainment Centre from July 7 to 10.
There will be a total 10 performances during the four days. The opening performance at 7pm last night will be followed three shows each tonight, Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am, 2pm and 6pm.
WITH natural disasters on our doorstep, it's easy to forget about sharks. Not so for Newcastle pastry chef and celebrated chocolatier Dean Gibson.
Working with industrial designer Jon Pryer, he's been making a new shark, a better shark. A tastier shark.
The pair are hoping they can set a world record with their kinetic chocolate sculpture, Iron Shark. More than two metres long, the design featured more than 30 moving parts built entirely out of fully edible chocolate.
Kicking off for International Chocolate Day on Thursday, they'll work throughout July at Hamilton's The Creator Incubator to deliver an aquatic predator that you can take a bite out of.
"I'm such a proud Novocastrian and I'd love nothing more than the local community to get behind this project, come and check it out and see just how incredible, and edible, this shark will be once it's finished," Gibson said. "Nobody in the world is doing what we are doing now. After the build in Newcastle we plan to showcase Iron Shark at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley to set the world record."
Gibson is unsure exactly how the creation will be dismantled. We might know a few people who can help with that.
The saga of the MV Portland Bay had Topics on tenterhooks, even as the rains and floods started seeping ever closer.
It's not because of the dangerous, highly technical response required to safely usher the cargo ship into Wollongong, though. As far as we're concerned, that was never in doubt once the Newcastle Harbour ferries were on the job.
No, it was much more than that. Imagine if Wollongong had a full blown Pasha Bulker moment, 15 years after our momentous one? First, you'd hope that lessons were learned from that instance. Second of all, it'd make it that bit less unique when we here in the Hunter remember the horrors and heroism each year.
Ships on the beach are our thing, Illawarra. Stay in your shipping lane.
