Jess Farchione is still on a high after being named as QT Connoisseur for the hotel group's newly-opened property in Newcastle.
Farchione, 31, who is part of the HIT 106.9 breakfast show of Nick, Jess and Ducko, called it a "privilege" that she has been selected to eat, drink and sleep her way through the best of the hotel's offerings.
The hotel calls the connoisseur its "taste-tester and vibe checker".
Farchione won the competition for the role by entering an original video made on Instagram.
"I thought I was very social media savvy," she said. "That's a huge part of my life [she has nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram and is an influencer and ambassador on the platform]."
"That application, that reel, took me a couple of hours, trying to curate the right photos and videos. I wanted to match the timing of the audio I had chosen. It was one of the toughest applications I've done for anything.
"QT is all about attention to detail. I knew I couldn't wing it. Ninety per cent is not enough. I knew they would be looking for that attention to detail."
Farchione's role includes:
Farchione is most looking forward to the food. Her own father hails from the same region (Abruzzo) as Massimo Speroni, the executive chef at QT Newcastle, who operates from the ground floor kitchen at Jana Restaurant.
She will get to sample the seasonal tastings (menu) for Jana Restaurant
"I get to give feedback and experience it before it goes live," she said. "That is my jam. That is literally my bread and butter."
She's already working on the guestlist for her party of 40 at the Rooftop bar, too.
Her own drink of choice, she's loves Hunter Valley rose and white wines.
Her favourite: Usher Tinkler's prosecco.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
