Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Your guide to what's on in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley this weekend

July 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Brickfest A LEGO Fan Event 2022: It's on 3pm to 5pm Saturday, at Newcastle Jockey Club, and 9.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

SATURDAY

Glendale Farmers and Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.