Glendale Farmers and Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Maitland CWA Jumble Sale 8.30am to 1.30pm, 46 Church Street, Maitland.
The SpongeBob Musical 1pm and 6.30pm, YPT Theatre, Hamilton.
Newcastle Brickfest A LEGO Fan Event 2022 3pm to 5pm, Newcastle Jockey Club (plus 9.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday).
Kotara Beach Club: wooden cactus decorating 10am to 1pm, Westfield Kotara (plus Sunday).
Exhibition: The Soft Library by Cat Rabbit Local History Lounge, Newcastle Library.
The Master from Marnpi with biographer Dr Alec O'Halloran 10.30am, MAC Museum of Art and Culture, Booragul.
Snow Time in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (plus Sunday).
Fleeting: Landscapes by John Morris 11am to 4pm, The Owens Collective, Islington.
Who ate the Dinosaur? 10am to noon, Hunter Wetlands Centre (plus Sunday).
Sharing culture: NAIDOC Week Storytime 10.30am to 11.15am, Belmont Library.
Disney On Ice 10.30am, 2pm and 6pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre (plus Sunday).
Feast: Trendy Tableware Back to Back Galleries (plus Sunday).
Civic Cinema: Wash My Soul in the River's Flow 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle Pride's 'Screamin Gay' an Out 'n' Proud 7pm, The Lass O'Gowrie, Wickham.
Eden by Daniel Scott 2pm and 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, Lambton.
Creativity by Carl Caulfield 2pm and 8pm, The Playhouse, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Miss Porter's House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Beach Road, Redhead.
Indoor Market Day 10am to 2pm, Souths Merewether.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Bikers For Kids Christmas In July Donation Day 8.30am to 1.30pm, Mortels Sheepskin Warehouse, Thornton.
Pop-up Science! 10am and 1pm, Newcastle Museum.
