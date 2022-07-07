Take a seat in the trainers' stand at the back of Broadmeadow Racecourse's grandstand, ask Kris Lees why he hasn't left Newcastle for the big smoke and he will tell you. "I grew up there," pointing towards the red brick cottage near one end of the Broadmeadow Racecourse's long straight. "I went to school there," with a nod to Merewether High School at the opposite end, "... and I am very happy right here."