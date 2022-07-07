Take a seat in the trainers' stand at the back of Broadmeadow Racecourse's grandstand, ask Kris Lees why he hasn't left Newcastle for the big smoke and he will tell you. "I grew up there," pointing towards the red brick cottage near one end of the Broadmeadow Racecourse's long straight. "I went to school there," with a nod to Merewether High School at the opposite end, "... and I am very happy right here."
Lees has long had the CV to command a spot in any trainers' stand in the world, whether it be with stables in Sydney or even the Asian racing hubs of Hong Kong or Singapore, but the proud Novocastrian is happy to be beating the big guns from his hometown.
Lees joins Barry Toohey for the 18th episode of the Toohey's News Podcast, season three, to look back on a stellar career in racing, taking up his legendary father's legacy, and the future of racing in the Hunter.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
